ANOTHER luxury urbanisation has been completed on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The Edge, by Kronos Homes, has now been delivered after being one of the most anticipated projects in the region.

Situated on the frontline of Estepona’s beach, an apartment here will cost you between €500,000 and €2 million.

Designed by architect Rafael de La-Hoz, the urbanisation won best residential architectural design at the European Property Awards last year.

La-Hoz said the design represents a washed up boat on the beach and uses ‘materials from the nautical world’.

The Edge is one of many new urbanisations popping up in the Estepona area.

The long-time expat favourite has seen prices rise in recent years as it becomes increasingly popular as both a holiday destination and a place to retire or move to.