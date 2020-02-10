A NEW 24/7 webcam will let surfers know the best times to hit the waves in Marbella, it has been revealed.

The webcam is to be installed on San Pedro de Alcantara beach and is one of three coming to the town to ‘improve its technological offering’ to tourists.

It is hoped the beach cam – which will show the sea and its conditions in real time – will turn the town into a surfing hotspot.

Mayor Javier Garcia said the cameras are a commitment to innovation and will help generate more spending.

The other two cameras or ‘webcams’ will watch over Calle Marques del Duero and the Boulevard.

It will give a constant stream of the town’s most lively and popular areas.

Anyone will be able to watch the cameras, with a link set to be released soon.

The cameras will cost the town €15,000.