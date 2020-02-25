CORONAVIRUS has reached Spain’s capital.

A 24-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madrid after returning from a holiday in Italy.

The individual is said to be in a good condition and has been isolated at the Hospital Carlos III.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Spain to five.

This includes the Italian doctor and his wife in Tenerife and a patient in both Barcelona and Castellon.

There have been several false alarms across the country, including two family members in Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

There are two further patients awaiting test results in isolation in Sevilla and Cadiz.