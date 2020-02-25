SPAIN’S Top Ten most purchased supercars for 2019 have been revealed.

Sports cars are not that common in Spain, representing a tiny portion of the 1.6 million vehicles that were purchased.

Here is a list of the ten most popular supercars bought last year:

10. Evora Sport 410 – one model purchased

Price from €126,076

9. Morgan – three models purchased

Price from €49,848 for the Morgan 4/4, €95,000 for the Morgan Plus Six and €81,330 for the Morgan Roadster

8. Alfa Romeo 4C – 12 models purchased

Price from €53,990

7. Alpine A110 – 39 models purchased

Price from €58,500

6. Toyota GT86 – 40 models purchased

Price from €34,490

5. Lamborghini – 44 models purchased

Price from €382,210 for the Lamborghini Aventador, €230,096 for the Lamborghini Huracán and €200,000 for the Lamborghini Urus

4. Bentley – 61 models purchased

3. Subaru BRZ – 62 models purchased

Price from €34,490

2. Ferrari – 73 models purchased

Price from €258,237 for the Ferrari 488 GTB, €243,000 for the Ferrari 488 Track, €286,553 for the Ferrari Spider, €339,420 for the Ferrari 812 Superfast, €302,508 for the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso and €200,000 for the Ferrari Portofino

1. Maserati – 230 models purchased

Price from €91,104 for the Maserati Levante SUV, €113,405 for the Maserati Quattroporte and €135,100 for the Maserati Gran Turismo.