A BRITISH woman has become the UK’s youngest ever step-nan, after getting engaged in Tenerife.

Becca Keeley, 21, is thought to be the UK’s youngest grandmother after marrying a 56-year-old grandad.

Becca is now step-gran to Mark’s seven-month-old granddaughter, Mollie.

The pair, originally from Gravesend in Kent got married in 2018, after Mark proposed on a holiday in Tenerife.

They met at a rock concert when ex-office manager Becca was 16 and he was 51, performing with his band.

They also have their own daughter, Presley, who is four months old.

Becca is six years younger than Mark’s eldest child, Aaron who is 27.

She said: “Mark said I surely wouldn’t want to be called nan but his family are my family.”