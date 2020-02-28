ESPANYOL have been knocked out of the Europa League, despite beating Wolves.

The Spanish side won the second leg of their round of 32 tie, 3-2, but were unable to overturn the 4-0 defeat they suffered in the Midlands last week.

The hosts took the lead through Calleri in the 16th minute, who scored his first European goal.

Six minutes later, Wolves equalised, through Barcelona born Adama Traore, effectively killing the tie with that away goal.

The Catalans now needed five goals in order to qualify.

The first of those came in the 57th minute, when Calleri scored again, this time with a penalty.

The English side however equalised again, this time with Matt Doherty in the 79th minute.

Credit to Espanyol, who despite being rooted at the bottom of La Liga, didn’t give up and Calleri got his hat-trick in injury time, giving his side the victory in the second leg.

The Periquitos manager, Abelardo Fernandez, said: “I’m satisfied, it was important to bring back good feelings around the club after two defeats.

“I think the fans will be happy.”

The draw for the round of 16 will be today at 1pm and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will be fancying their chances.