PILAR de la Horadada council has chosen its own San Isidro neighbourhood to pilot a door-to-door rubbish collection scheme.

STARTING IN MARCH: Four collections a week

Local Councillor for the Environment, Pedro Miguel Moya, said that the scheme will start in March with residents leaving rubbish out in designated bins, four times a week.

The Integrated Waste Plan (PIR) was approved in April 2019 by the regional council of Valenciana, which forms the first part of a whole new management model, striving towards a “zero-waste” community.

Moya claims he wants, “to reduce waste at source and prepare the rest for quality recycling.”

He also thanked the residents of the neighbourhood in question, “who are going to be pioneers of door to door collection at regional level.”

Different days of the week represent the collection of different kinds of waste – paper, glass, organic material etc.

PIONEERS: Residents from San Isidro, Pilar de la Horadada

Visually, street dumpsters will vanish, improving the looks of streets immeasurably.

At a meeting with local residents, Councillor for Public Services, Adrián López, distributed specially-produced guides and leaflets for residents, advising them what to throw out, and when.

