THE Balearic Government has confirmed that a woman has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mallorca.

Health chiefs have reported that the patient is an Italian woman who lives in Palma and recently travelled to Bergamo in Italy to visit her family.

She had alerted the emergency services after presenting the symptoms of the the Covid-19 virus, activating the national protocol.

Although the patient has not yet been identified, it is known that she returned to the island with her five-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter who is pregnant.

Both of her children have not shown any signs of being infected but are being kept under observation at Son Espases hospital as a precaution.

TREATMENT: The patient is now being treated at Palma’s Son Espases Hospital

The mother will also be kept in isolation at the hospital.

The General Directorate of Public Health is now trying to contact anyone who may have been in contact with the infected patient where they will be advised on the next steps to take if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“We want to convey a message of tranquillity and confidence in the work carried out by all health professionals who are coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health,” said the Balearic Government in a statement.

IB-Salut urges anyone with symptoms that has been in touch with someone diagnosed with the virus to call the 061 Emergency Service response team.

This is the second positive case of the coronavirus in Mallorca after a British expat had been infected earlier this month whilst skiing in France.

The man was isolated at Son Espases Hospital and was released after he produced a negative test result for the disease.

The latest infected patient brings the total number of confirmed cases in Spain to 48, with a further four people testing positive in Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country today.