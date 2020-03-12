MIJAS and Fuengirola councils have suspended all the towns’ markets among a raft of measures against coronavirus.

In an effort to control the spread of the disease, municipal sports facilities in the two towns – indoors and outdoors – are also being shut.

POPULAR: Fuengirola’s markets are all being suspended. Credit: Wikipedia

All cultural events and youth activities are suspended, while Mijas has ordered the closure of its libraries and study rooms.

Both towns have shuttered all day centres for the elderly, including the pensioners’ cafes, as well as any activities and trips planned.

They have also reduced office hours for dealing with the public to between 9am and noon, and are asking people to make enquiries by telephone or via their web pages.

Fuengirola has set up several new phone lines for customer attention: 952589300, 952589301 and 952589302