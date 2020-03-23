AN EARTHQUAKE has been recorded in the Gulf of Valencia measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The earthquake was recorded at 5:42am this morning and was felt in the areas of Alaquas, Almussafes, Alboraia, Pinedo, Pobla de Farnals, Valencia, Sagunto and Moncofar, among others.

The IGN recorded the earthquake at a latitude of 39.3426 and a depth of zero kilometres.

Apparently, the earthquake resulted in four calls to the emergency number 112.

This quake was followed by two smaller tremors but neither measured above 2.5 in magnitude.