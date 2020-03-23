DISGRACED Spanish opera star Placido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 79-year-old singer announced the news on Facebook, urging fans and the public to be ‘extremely careful’.

Domingo, who shot to fame as one of the Three Tenors with Pavarotti and Jose Carreras, had contracted a cough and fever before taking the Covid-19 test.

“I feel it is my moral obligation to announce that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” the Madrileno said on Sunday.

“My family and I are and will remain individually isolated for as long as medically necessary.”

STATEMENT: From Placido Domingo on his Facebook page

It comes just weeks after the musician’s six-decade-long career was plunged into scandal when the Government axed two of his concerts in Madrid.

Spain’s Ministry of Culture cancelled gigs on May 14 and 15 at the at the Zarzuela Theatre following swirling sexual harassment allegations from fellow performers.

An initial probe by the American Guild of Musical Artists found Domigo guilty of a 20-year campaign of abuse against at least 27 other musicians, dancers and backstage staff in the US.

This followed an investigation by the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo was director general from 2003 to last October, which found that he had acted ‘inappropriately’.

Domingo is next due to take to the stage at the Palace of the Republic of Minsk in Belarus on April 19.

This is just a week after Spain is set to end its nationwide lockdown, which was extended for a further 15 days until April 12 by the Government yesterday.

Domingo is also still pencilled in to perform at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater from April 23 to April 26.