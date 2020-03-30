NEW dates for the Tokyo Olympics have been announced.

The 29th installment of the Games were due to be held in the Japanese capital from July 24 to August 9.

However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Olympics have now been rescheduled to be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board met today and announced the new dates for the event.

The Games will still be called Tokyo 2020, despite the fact they will take place a year later.

The Paralympic Games that were originally due to start on August 25, will now take place between August 24 to September 5, 2021.