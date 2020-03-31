SPAIN’S coast guard has rescued 70 immigrants off the coast of the Canary Islands.

The Salvamento Maritimo intercepted a boat carrying 70 migrants on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Red Cross they were then taken to the ports of Arguineguin in Gran Canaria and to Arona in Tenerife.

The rescue boat that arrived in Arguineguin carried a total of eight people, while the second boat going to Arona carried the remaining 62.

The immigrants were attended by the Canarian Emergency Services (SUC), members of the Red Cross and officers of the Guardia Civil and the Policia Nacional.

The nationality of the migrants and the country the boat departed from has not yet been made known.

This comes as the number of people seeking asylum in Spain since the start of the state of emergency has dropped by a staggering 99.4%.

In addition, according to El Pais, illegal immigrants entering the country two weeks ago numbered only 93, whereas the week before the state of emergency was implemented, that number was 350.