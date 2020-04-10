GREECE has shown its solidarity with Spain, by flying the Spanish flag above its Parliament and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens.

The decision was made by Greek Parliament President, Konstantinos Tasoulas, with the flag being flown for the next three days.

In addition, the Parliament building will be illuminated in the colours of the Spanish flag.

At a symbolic event held at Athens’s Syntagma Square, in front of the Greek Parliament and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Tasoulas was accompanied by the Spanish Ambassador, Enrique Viguera.

The two men paid tribute to the national emblems of both countries, along with Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias and Deputy Foreign Minister, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

The same event was also held earlier at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This comes after last week the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the same gestures in solidarity with fellow Mediterranean country, Italy.

Although Greece went into lockdown a week after Spain, it has successfully managed to flatten the curve, with around 2,000 infected patients and only 91 deaths.