Brits in Spain will hold a virtual drop-in session on their Facebook page on Wednesday, April 22 to give people the opportunity to post their questions about the affects of Coronavirus.

The current COVID-19 crisis is affecting everyone in many different ways and many UK residents in Spain have questions about what COVID-19 means for them.

Concerns about healthcare, finance and essential travel.

For this reason the British Embassy is running a COVID-19 Q & A session for UK nationals living in Spain to cover these concerns and clarify the restrictions under the state of emergency.

The Embassy and Consulates will host a virtual drop-in session to give the opportunity for UK residents in Spain to post questions and concerns regarding COVID-19.

Issues raised will then be addressed through a Q&A document and a series of short videos focusing on key topics.

The virtual drop-in session will take place this Wednesday, April 22, from 13:00-17:00 (CET).

This is how it will work:

Brits in Spain will open the drop-in session in a new post on their Facebook page at 13:00 (CET) on Wednesday, April 22

UK residents in Spain will have until 17:00 (CET) to post questions as a comment under that post

Once the session has closed, the British Embassy will review all the questions posted in order to determine what is of most concern.

Over the course of the following week (by April 30), they will respond to the issues raised through a series of short videos on key topics and through a Q&A document.

Post all questions and concerns under the actual post Brits in Spain open on their Facebook page at 13:00 (CET) on Wednesday 22 so all the questions are kept in one place and not missed.

The post is public and information shared will be visible to everyone, refrain from posting personal information when possible.

The British Embassy will aim to provide the best possible content, covering those questions and concerns raised by April 30.

The consular network in Spain aims to support British nationals abroad, focusing on the most vulnerable.

Brits in Spain share information relevant to British nationals living in Spain and provide a platform to share experiences and knowledge.

