THE body of a woman has been found in a popular hiking area in the hills of the Costa del Sol.

The lifeless body was discovered in the Guadalmina river in Benahavis on Wednesday, in an area known as the Charco de las Mozas.

The area is usually visited by dozens of hikers and sun bathers every week, with its rock pools a popular draw for locals and tourists.

Several agencies have been involved in removing the body, including the Benemerita Mountain Resuce and Intervention Group (GREIM), diving specialists and firefighters.

No other details about how the body was found have been disclosed, although it is believed to be in an area that’s difficult to access.

The age and nationality of the victim are yet to be confirmed.