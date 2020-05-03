MORE THAN 700 tonnes of fruit and vegetables has been distributed to vulnerable groups in the region, thanks to the EU and Spain’s Agriculture Ministry.

Around 15 tons of foodstuffs a day have been delivered throughout Valenciana and the Costa Blanca, despite the restrictive lock-down rules relating to transport.

HEALTHY FOOD: Distributed free to vulnerable groups

With the combined emergencies of the Coronavirus pandemic, families going without food, and the travel restrictions, key organisations had to act quickly.

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, immediately declared the essential nature of the task in distributing healthy food to the needy.

COORDINATING: Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture

Typically, they deliver fresh fruit and vegetables to food banks and the Red Cross in Valenciana.

Continuity of their service has been facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture, which also ensures PPE and controls are in place for drivers and staff.

The Valencian government has also requested more of the European agricultural guarantee funds (EAGF) to increase the various operations until the end of the pandemic.