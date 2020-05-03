FOUR Spaniards have died in a plane crash while being repatriated from Bolivia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two soldiers were also killed when the flight crashed near Trinidad (Bolivia) yesterday.

According to the Bolivian Air Force, the small plane was travelling to the city of Santa Cruz.

“The aircraft crashed while transporting Spanish citizens for repatriation and samples of COVID-19 on the Trinidad-Santa Cruz route,” it said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, all the crew on board lost their lives.”

Five of the passengers were killed upon impact while another died en route to hospital, reported the Bolivian News Agency.