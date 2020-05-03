WELL that’s what we’d all like to say, and will celebrate when it truly happens with gusto!

I am not normally one wishing to spread fake news, but we do seem to have overcome the worst of it and are coming out the other side.

With a total of 1,879 patients in the Balearic Islands, with 185 deaths, we are the fourth least affected region in Spain, one definite benefit of being a group of small islands with easily defended territories.

News changes daily, but at least we are slowly being permitted to return to some semblance of normality.

With children under 14 being allowed out for the first time at the weekend with a parent, we are informed that by this weekend adults will be allowed out to exercise within 1km of home, for an hour.

There is also news that some restaurants and bars are planning on opening, subject to strong protocol regulations including seating restrictions, hygiene, masks and gloves donned by the staff, and menu QR codes for mobiles, only slightly taking away from the ambience and whole idea of a night out!

Oh boy, times have definitely changed, and there will be some serious adjustments to the infringement on our personal freedoms, but one must adhere to these unprecedented restrictions for the foreseeable future, at least for the safety of the elderly and infirm.

The Possible Impact on the Real Estate Market in Mallorca and the Balearic Islands

The restrictions so far certainly keep the real estate agents at home for the most part, apart from tidying up databases, and only recently the ability to at least go to homes to make videos for any interested parties.

Having had my ear to the ground most agents are saying that enquiries are few and far between apart from for longer rentals and 2021, as well as a slow trickle of lower priced apartments with outdoor space, as predicted.

I don’t see in the short term, enquiries picking up from international buyers.

We still need to see flights resuming and work returning to normal. I personally believe we will suffer for this year as we all pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off, but the Balearic Islands have been a favoured destination for mainland Spain and Europe for decades past and will continue to be so.

The strong protection measures of its natural environment, conserving vast stretches of beautiful natural habitat considering the size of the islands, its diversity, culture and wonderful way of life will continue to attract the wealthy, rich and famous from near and far – despite this current hiatus.

Sending best wishes for now. Keep your distance, wash your hands and phones, appreciate your loved ones, keep safe and keep smiling!

Amanda J Butler – an holistic approach to real estate in Mallorca.

MJC Associates – +34 690075169, ajb@mjcassociates.net