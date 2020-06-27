WITH the state of alarm now lifted, the Balearic Islands opened their borders to over 10,000 German tourists early last week as a test run – the first tourism since lockdown began mid-March.

They were received with mixed reactions – some locals up in arms, particularly since there were no tests involved, and others reliant upon tourism to survive welcoming them with open arms.

Other flights which came from Germany via Zurich were turned away since their route invalidated the EU agreements – oh boy did some flight route manager mess that one up!

Although I would prefer to ignore the ‘C’ topic, we can’t avoid the fact there have been a few Spanish outbreaks, but none thankfully in the Balearics.

These have apparently been controlled and there is no threat of another state of alarm for the time being.

So it is now time that we all pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off and make the most of the summer – albeit a slightly different version to the past, masks and all!

According to numerous international sources it is felt that Mallorca and the Balearics is a safe destination which has done its homework very well, recently reiterated by Norbert Fiebig, the Chairman of the German Travel Association. Good feedback.

We have all been waiting with baited breath for the news about the UK dropping its two-week quarantine requirements upon re-entry – with a green light being shown by the British Government to 10 European countries including Spain from July 4.

This signalled a huge leap in internet activity with phones ringing ‘off the hook’ with property enquiries for both rentals and sales flooding in.

This was a good sign for our islands – giving hope to many, particularly those out of work and on Spanish Government’s ERTE furlough scheme, waiting to know if and when the main tourist facilities will open.

As for me personally, having lost one client that was so close to signing the Option Contract for an exclusive property listing in Old Bendinat for €7.7 million, I actually received some new interest two weeks ago through another agent with a client wanting to make a revised offer on the property.

I was wondering why I hadn’t heard, and then just yesterday was informed that they would be withdrawing their interest due to difficult business issues.

It turns out they were the owners of the German meat factory that caused the whole region to go back into lockdown after 1,500 tested positive at the factory last week! Most unfortunate, on all levels.

So that’s it from me for this week – looking forward to seeing you in July!

Be safe, take precautions, but let’s get on with our lives and enjoy every precious moment. If I can be of help to find you your dream home in the sun, please get in contact.

Amanda J Butler – an holistic approach to real estate in Mallorca. MJC Associates – +34 690075169, ajb@mjcassociates.net