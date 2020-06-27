A SCROLL through expat Facebook groups will tell you that not everyone in Spain is best pleased at the return of foreign tourism.

After 100 days of lockdown, Brits and other nationalities have once again begun to descend on Spanish shores, albeit cautiously.

Many business-owners, especially those in the hospitality industry, are chuffed to bits at the thought of foreigners spending their euros.

However, some expats and Spaniards have expressed fears that there could be a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus.

Spain’s draconian lockdown was enacted sooner and removed later than that of the UK.

Many who live here are worried at what they see as the laissez-faire approach to the virus adopted by the British public and the British Government.

Boris Johnson and his ministers have been lambasted for ‘returning to normal’ too soon, while Pedro Sanchez and his administration in Spain have been criticised for dragging their feet.

Whatever the right approach, caution over foreign visitors is not only logical but necessary.

The coronavirus is still in Spain – a fact hammered home this week by the news of three outbreaks in the northern province of Huesca, with the affected areas reverted to Phase 2.

Since then there have been further outbreaks on the Costa del Sol and in other areas of Andalucia.

Caution at the arrival of outsiders is understandable and may prove the difference between freedom and a return to lockdown.