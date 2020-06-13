MALLORCA, Menorca and Ibiza have now joined Formentera into Phase 3 of the releasing of coronavirus restrictions.

The main difference being that residents of the Balearics are permitted to travel within their region, but travel to the mainland and other Spanish territories is still prohibited, except for health and essential work.

The maximum grouping of 20 people are allowed to meet in groups.

Being a good few weeks ahead of our British based friends and acquaintances, I have found it interesting to witness a change in some people’s attitudes.

Many of course are happy to see how things are improving from the photos posted on Instagram and Facebook, and although I felt a little reticence in sharing, concerned about people being judgmental after such a serious lockdown, I decided to post away to share the positivity that there was light at the end of the tunnel. In retrospect perhaps not such a good idea since it certainly opened me up for abuse of being irresponsible.

But in my defense we have all been under much more severe lockdown restrictions that the UK, and with the release of restrictions our lives have to go on.

Catedral-Basilica de Santa Maria de Mallorca

Did I personally feel threatened by this virus? Initially perhaps watching all the chaos ensue, but as we learned more about the statistics the fear was replaced with a feeling of over exaggerated suppression.

I have two friends who had it, a brother and one of my brother’s wives – they all survived, none requiring hospitalization and with no more discomfort than a bad cold, but they were fit and healthy. I sincerely hope there isn’t a Phase 2 of this virus, but if there were to be I would hope that only those who are vulnerable due to age and condition, and those who are close to them, should be asked to quarantine – and let the rest of the stronger workforce stay in work and keep the economy going.

There will be so many more affected by this as a financial crisis than a health crisis in months and years to come, and we seriously cannot afford another complete lockdown as a global economy. It just doesn’t seem to make sense!

Interest in property during this time continues to be mixed. During this lockdown period Rightmove reported the search for properties in Spain as a whole were up 34% compared to May last year.

Apparently, Ibiza property searches jumped 174%, clearly coinciding with the release of the Netflix murder mystery White Lines. Supposedly set in Ibiza, it was in fact mostly shot in Mallorca, which is included in the top four most popular searches.

A property expert at Rightmove, Miles Shipside said: “It’s still early days as we’re not out of lockdown yet and most airlines are still shut, but this is an indication that this has been a life-changing period for many who are reappraising both how and where they want to live.”

Real estate agent colleagues here on the island are giving mixed reports. As predicted a few months back, there has been a surge in demand from the local market in the lower end, with apartments with terraces and gardens taking a very short time to convert to a sale.

There has also been a surge in interest for coastal sea-view homes at the higher end, but with border restrictions still in place only residents are viewing, with a reduction in numbers for obvious reasons.

For others the higher end from key nationalities just is not there – our friends from Sweden being amongst those, so I understand from some Swedish focused agents.

Not much more to report at this time – here’s hoping that the airbridge deal for the UK will come through … we are ready and waiting to help you make that life-changing decision of buying a property in Mallorca!

