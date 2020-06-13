AS Andalucia moves through Phase 3 of lockdown, the freedom to travel around the region after 12 weeks of confinement permits certain liberties previously taken for granted.

What better way to take stock of the last few months and contemplate life in its new normality than from some of Malaga’s most breathtaking viewpoints.

Here are four lookouts in Malaga located in some of the highest points in the province.

Mirador de Africa

From the Mirador de Africa (Viewpoint of Africa) also known as the Aves Migradoras (Migratory Birds) viewpoint, it is possible to contemplate exceptional panoramic views of the surroundings, between the Genal and Guadiaro valleys.

The Mirador de Africa is in the villages of Gaucín and Algatocín, at the Benarrabá crossroads and on the way to the Espino Pass.

It has been recently built, and it offers wondrous views of Africa, Gibraltar, Algeciras and its bay, as well as some closer landscapes, such as the Crestellina Mountains.

It is an area renowned for its variety of landscapes including the large gorge located between Gaucin and the Estacion de Cortes de la Frontera, declared a Natural Monument of Andalucia and considered, along with the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes, one of the most important limestone canyons in Andalucia.

This viewpoint is a point of interest where you can observe various species of migratory birds of prey that fly over the Serrania de Ronda, between Africa and Europe.

Mirador Castillo de Gibralfaro

This viewpoint offers the best views of the city of Malaga, located 130 metres above sea level on Mount Gibralfaro and next to the Alcazaba.

Discovering Malaga from the Gibralfaro viewpoint is an unforgettable experience: from this vantage point you can see one of the most traditional images of the capital, with the Malagueta bullring and the Paseo del Parque in the foreground.

View of Malaga from Castillo Gibralfaro

Mirador de Atajate

The viewpoint de Atajate is located at the exit of the town of Atajate towards Ronda and offers stunning views of the Genal Valley and its surroundings.

Atajate occupies an exceptional position in this area of the Pueblos Blancos (White villages) and the Serrania of Ronda proffering views of sweeping olive groves, vineyards and cereal fields.

The area treasures a rich natural and historical heritage, where Roman and Arab remains are still visible.

It is a great lookout point for bird-lovers with regular sightings of birds such as the golden eagle, the Bonelli’s eagle, the common buzzard, the goshawk, the peregrine falcon, the kestrel and the griffon vulture.

Breathtaking view from El Mirador De Atajate, Malaga.

Mirador de Punta Chullera

On the border between the Costa del Sol and the Strait of Gibraltar we find the most western beach of Malaga.

It is a spot to absorb the breathtaking views of the Rock of Gibraltar and the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

View from El Mirador de Punta Chullera, Malaga’s most western beach.

The space is also an ecological reserve of the beaches of Manilva, ideal for sports, walking and family time.

It is the perfect place to say ‘Adios’ to lockdown.

