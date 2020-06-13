THE Valencian Community, including the Costa Blanca, will go into Phase Three of lockdown reduction this Monday (June 15).

Spain’s Health Minister, Salvador Illa, confirmed the news on Friday (June 12), after the regional government officially asked him for the go-ahead earlier this week.

Relaxations in Phase Three include no time restrictions for different age groups going outdoors for a walk or to exercise.

The move will also allow free movement between all three provinces across the Community.

Capacity for bars and restaurants will be raised, while playgrounds and sports centres can open at up to 30 per cent of their regular limit.

The State of Alarm ends on June 21, when travel across the whole of Spain will be permitted.

Full list of new privileges includes: