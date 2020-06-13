AUTOMATIC thermal image cameras are being put into Alicante-Elche airport ahead of an increased flight schedule from July 1.

That’s the date when Spain has said that it will welcome back international tourists with budget carriers like Ryanair introducing a revised summer schedule.

Spain’s airport operator, AENA, said the automatic cameras in the arrivals area at Alicante-Elche will check the temperatures of passengers in order to stop the possible spread of the coronavirus.

At the moment, the very limited number of people flying in are getting an individual thermometer check.

Larger volumes of passengers are expected next month which has prompted AENA to install an automated thermal image system to stop long queues forming.

Any travellers presenting with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will be taken to a special area for a medical assessment to be carried out.

If the check reveals possible virus symptoms, then a suspected carrier will have to get treatment in the first instance from the airport’s medical service.

An interview will also be conducted to find who they have been in contact with over the previous 14 days.

It comes as a recent study by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control concluded that thermal scans of travellers from China, followed by additional screening including questions about symptoms like coughing and difficulty breathing, failed to identify three-quarters of those infected with the coronavirus.