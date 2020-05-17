WITH the Balearic Islands in Phase 1 of the coronavirus deescalation plan, and this week’s figures looking good with no new cases in the past 48 hours, on the face of it, things are looking pretty good for the Balearics.

But the current 14-day quarantine period for travellers arriving from abroad does not make it an appealing travel destination, even for those with second homes.

And as and when we do lift these restrictions in the next few weeks, with other key countries enforcing restrictions for the return journey, no one in their right minds will be wanting to travel for a holiday or property visit.

There is no doubt this season will be crippling for many involved with tourism related businesses (which of course apply to the majority), and property of course is amongst them.

Analysts are forecasting a massive drop in GDP in the Balearic Islands this year because of its dependence on the international tourism sector.

Many will have to dig into their reserves, if they are fortunate to have them.

Things will improve, but we will have to look at 2021 for some form of economic recovery.

Trying to look at a positive viewpoint on this situation, we are definitely witnessing a shift in attitudes as the coronavirus is leaving its mark across the world, – it is reminding us to hold life sacred.

To hold life sacred is not just to live long, but to live well and right and fully.

Shouldn’t we take this opportunity to widen our lens and examine the entire systems in place? As COVID-19 stirs compassion and awareness, more and more of us are waking up to the realisation that we don’t want to go back to a normal so sorely lacking it.

We have the opportunity now to forge a new, more environmentally and wellness conscious norm.

According to Go Contractor the construction sector alone contributes to 23% of air pollution, 50% of the climatic change, 40% of drinking water pollution, and 50% of landfill waste.

Concrete is the second most widely used material in the world (after water), and if the industry was a country, it would be the third largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world: its 2.8 billion tonnes are surpassed only by China and America.

I implore our governments, and our developers and builders, to learn from this.

There are exhaustive lists of building materials that are sustainable, renewable, eco-friendly – and sometimes all three.

Their advantages are many: more long-lasting, improving indoor air quality, good thermal mass and optimising operation and maintenance – cutting down costs long term for both the constructor and the consumer.

Let’s take this opportunity to fast-track the Balearic Islands Green Manifesto plans for 2050 and ask our governments to incentivise developers and builders to invest in greener building technologies and renewable energies.

Let’s make Mallorca and the Balearic Islands a leader in sustainable and green construction for our land, our peoples and our future.

We will overcome this in time, but I firmly believe that the positive way we manage to ride the coronavirus wave will help to reaffirm the reputation of Mallorca and its sister islands to be a safe and secure place to invest in property.

Amanda J Butler – an holistic approach to real estate in Mallorca.

MJC Associates – +34 690075169, ajb@mjcassociates.net