PEOPLE got their first taste of summer this weekend as temperatures soared to over 30C in Andalucia.

The nation’s lockdown eased yesterday for the nearly 47 million-strong population meaning that everyone was able to go for sanctioned walks and exercise for the first time since March 14.

For anyone who took the opportunity to stretch their legs, they were greeted with clear blue skies and sizzling temperatures.

Temperatures reached 33 degrees celcius this weekend across Andalucia

The nation’s towns and cities began to come back to life as the streets and beaches filled with runners, walkers and families, all (mostly) cautiously abiding by the still strict social distancing and allocated time slot guidelines.

Temperatures reached a scorching 33C on the Costa Blanca whilst they topped close to 30C on the Costa del Sol, according to Spain’s Meteorological Agency AEMET.

The sun also lifted spirits in a country that has been on one of the worst hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families across the Costas enjoyed their first taste of summer this weekend, lifting spirits and giving the regions children some welcome normality

The long range forecast looks promising too as the hot weather is due to last all next week before showers return to the region.

After seeing highs of 36C yesterday, Sevilla will remain above 30C for much of the week, peaking at 33C on Thursday.

Cordoba will see similar temperatures while the Costa del Sol will see the mercury remain in the high 20s in the first half of the week before dropping to the lower 20s from Thursday onwards.