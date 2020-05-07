UNICEF Spain has requested for children from the most vulnerable backgrounds to be the first ones to return to schools.

Each autonomous region in Spain is debating how and when schools should open, following the state of emergency.

The NGO argues that the lockdown has aggravated the situation of minors at risk of abuse at home.

A UNICEF spokesperson told El Mundo: “We must give priority to the most vulnerable children with regards to face-to-face classes.

“We must also not forget the additional dangers children have been exposed to through the internet during their time confined at home.”

Regarding learning, the spokesperson urged the Ministry of Education to adopt measures that allow the recovery of the lessons that were lost due to the pandemic.

UNICEF however reiterates that schools should only reopen once it is safe to do so and ensure that social distancing procedures are followed.

“This requires a concentrated effort of resources, dedication and time that involves the entire educational community and also requires the support of the authorities.”