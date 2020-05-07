THE Government of the Balearic Islands has provided a breakdown of the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mallorca which reveals that 17 municipalities are currently virus-free.

Out of the island’s 53 municipalities, 445 people are being treated for coronavirus in 36 municipalities, leaving 17 without any active cases.

These include: Estellencs, Banalbufar, Deia, Fornalutx, Escorca, Lloseta, Campanet, Bruger, Santa Eugenia, Sencelles, Campanet, Llubi, Ariany, Petra, Sant Llorenc, Felantix, Ses Salinas and Capdepera.

REVEALED: Municipalities shaded in light green have no active cases of COVID-19

In another positive sign, five of these have not registered any cases since the virus arrived on the island, including Estellencs, Petra, Fornalutx, Escorca, as well as the popular holiday spot of Deia.

Palma however leads the ranking for the number of active cases, with 284 people still fighting to beat the virus.

The capital is followed by Calvia, Marratxi, Manacor, Inca and Llucmajor, the most inhabited towns in Mallorca.

The newly revealed figures provided through the Government of the Balearic Islands’ website serves to act as an innovative tool to monitor the unfolding health crisis across the region.

Updated each day, users can also find detailed data relating to the neighbouring islands of Ibiza, Formentera and Menorca.