THE European Commission has suggested that the EU keeps its external borders closed until at least mid-June.

The EU’s executive today invited member states leaders to extend the travel ban – expiring on May 15 – by another 30 days.

It is up to each individual member state to take part, however, this so far has been enforced within the Schengen zone states.

Many, such as Spain, have also introduced restrictions within the EU as well, something which Brussels supports.

Margaritis Schinas, Vice President for Promoting our European Way of Life said: “The overall objective of limiting the spread of coronavirus via reduced social interaction remains.

“Despite progress in many European countries, the situation worldwide is very fragile.

“It is imperative that any action taken is gradual, with different measures being lifted in different phases.”

Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs, added: “Restrictions on free movement and internal border controls will need to be lifted gradually before we can remove restrictions at the external borders and guarantee access to the EU for non-EU nationals for non-essential travel.”

There are a few exceptions to this, such as long term non-EU nationals who need to return home, healthcare workers, researchers, those who transport freight, frontier workers and finally seasonal agricultural workers from outside the EU.