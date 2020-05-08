FIGURES reveal that almost two-thirds of the 103 municipalities in the Malaga province have no new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The positive data adds to the 37 towns in the Malaga province yet to register any coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Malaga as a whole is the worst-hit province in Andalucia – but inland towns have been less punished, specifically in the regions of Ronda and La Axarquia.

As Andalucia waits for the green light to enter Phase 1, one criterion set by the Ministry of Health is for new COVID-19 cases tested through a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) to be below 10 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 61 municipalities in Malaga which register no recent cases at all in the last 14 days, reports Malaga Hoy.

These include 23 towns in the Serranía health district, namely: Algatocin, Atajate, Benadalid, Benarraba, Genalguacil, Gaucin, Jubrique, Benaojan, Cortes de la Frontera, Jimera de Libar, Montejaque, Alpandeire, Arriate, El Burgo, Cartajima, Cuevas del Becerro, Faraján, Igualeja, Juzcar, Montecorto, Parauta, Pujerra and Serrato.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, there are 22 towns in the Axarquia’s health district that also have no new registered cases, including: Archez, Canillas de Albaida, Competa, Sayalonga, Almachar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cutar, Iznate, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Riogordo, Frigiliana, Nerja, Arenas, Alcaucin, Canillas de Aceituno, Periana, Salares, Sedella and La Viñuela.

COMPETA: One of the towns in the Axarquia region to have no new registered COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, six localities in the Guadalhorce health district find themeselves in the same promising situation, these are: Ardales, Carratraca, Casarabonela, Tolox, Yunquera and Guaro.

Five municipalities in the Antequera district—Cuevas de San Marcos, Villanueva de Algaidas, Almargen, Sierra de Yeguas and Alameda— have also remained virus free for the past two weeks.

Towns on the Costa del Sol have been among the hardest hit, with only Manilva and Istan, on the west of the Costa del Sol, to register no new cases in recent weeks.

In the Malaga health district, there have been no recent cases recorded in Totalan, Macharaviaya or Moclinejo.