SPAIN has seen its COVID-19 death toll and infection rate significantly drop in the past 24 hours.

Between Friday and Saturday, there were just 604 new cases confirmed across the country, down from the more than 1,000 recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll today is 179, the second-lowest recording since the middle of March.

It brings the total death toll to 26,478.

While a grim figure, the good news is that thousands continue to recover from coronavirus each day, specifically 2,804 in the past 24 hours.

Madrid and Catalunya account for 45% of COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.