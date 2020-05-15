MALAGA has been selected as one of five airports that will remain open to international travel during the state of alarm.

The official state bulletin (BOE) today has listed 13 ‘entry points’, by air and sea, that will be the only routes into the country for international travellers.

The airports chosen are: Malaga, Madrid Barajas, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona-El Prat and Gran Canaria.

The ports are Malaga port, Barcelona, ??Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo.

“They will be the only ones in which the arrival of flights and ships from outside our borders will be allowed,” the BOE reads.

At the moment, only essential travel is permitted, i.e. residents and Spanish nationals returning home or other exceptional cases.

These entry points will remain the only possible routes into the country from midnight tonight until May 24, when the state of alarm ends (although this can and will likely sought to be extended).

The Spanish government will inform the European Commission of the entry points ahead of an expected continent-wide agreement on international travel.

It means that these entry points have been selected as potential ‘corridors’ to allow for the entry and exit of foreign tourists, once Spain allows them to arrive.