TWO people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a British businessman on the Costa del Sol.

Peter Andrew Williamson, 39, from Salford, Greater Manchester was killed outside his Riviera del Sol (Mijas) home as he arrived home from the gym last November.

Police said at the time the gunmen had been lying in wait to ambush him as he pulled up in his English plated Audi. Williamson was shot seven times, with one bullet entering his heart.

VICTIM: Williamson was from Salford, UK.

One man – described as British by local Spanish paper La Opinion – was arrested at an upmarket home in Murcia. The newspaper also reported that 21 kilos of cannabis resin were found in a search of the arrested man’s house.

National paper El Mundo reported that sources have revealed a second man has been arrested in the UK in connection with the incident.

CRIME SCENE: Body of victim was shrouded by a sheet. Copyright: The Olive Press

El Mundo claims that the victim had a history of drug trafficking and was allegedly linked to a smoking club in Fuengirola that was the subject of police interest for the alleged sale of hashish and marihuana.

He was also being investigated for his alleged involvement in a plot to send cannabis packages via courier services.

The murder took place on November 21 on Calle Orfebres just a few hundred yards from the Calahonda toll booth on the AP-7 motorway. Police believe this allowed the gunmen to make a quick getaway after the 3.15pm shooting.

TRIBUTE: Flowers left in memory of the victim.

A neighbour called emergency services after hearing the shots and seeing the body lying in the street.

At the time those close to Williamson, who was nicknamed Snaggle, paid tribute to him.

“My caring beautiful nephew little Peter,” wrote Peter’s aunt Carol Williamson Moores.

She added: “Taken from us in horrible circumstances. Gone too soon. Love you Snaggle. Always in my heart. Will never be forgotten.”

The incident was one of a series of 25 murders that shook the Costa del Sol last year – most of them thought to be drugs related.

Earlier this year six people – accused of being professional hitmen- were arrested over the death of Marco Yaquot. The businessman was gunned down trapped in his Bentley outside his luxury villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella.

He had interests in several upmarket restaurants and clubs, including Linekers – originally set up by Wayne Lineker, brother of football pundit Gary.