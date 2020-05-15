SPAIN has experienced a significant drop in its daily COVID-19 death toll.

According to the Health Ministry, 138 people lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, down from the 217 recorded yesterday.

However the infection rate has increased for the fourth day in a row, with 549 confirmed cases between Thursday and Friday, up from the 506 recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients continues to outpace the death and infection rates, with 1,409 people overcoming the virus in the past 24 hours.

