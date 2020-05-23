JET2 has announced that it intends to resume all flights and holidays from July 1, pushing back the original date of June 17.

The low-cost airline said that it would contact customers individually about their bookings.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “In view of the ongoing travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 1.

“The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority, and we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely.”

The Leeds based company also said that holidaymakers that have been affected by the new dates are entitled to a full refund, or can choose to postpone their trips to a later date.

“If you’re travelling before this date, unfortunately, your booking will be affected as our flights and holidays won’t be operating,” the spokesperson added.

“We’re contacting all affected customers about their options, including how to amend bookings to a later date, so if you were due to travel before July 1, we’ll be in touch.

“We know just how much a well-deserved getaway means to you and how much it gives you something to look forward to, particularly during difficult times such as these.”

A Jet2 employee told the Olive Press that workers will have to go back to work a week or two earlier in order to get things running.

This announcement comes after EasyJet announced they will restart their flights from June 15, but with a very limited schedule, only affecting one Spanish airport, Barcelona.