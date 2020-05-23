CATALUNYA has announced an extra 635 coronavirus related deaths.

The region notified the central Health Ministry yesterday evening of the extra fatalities, which up until now had not been confirmed as COVID-19 deaths.

This brings the total number of people who have lost their lives in the north-eastern region to 6,656.

Fernando Simon, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts stated that there were ‘inconsistencies’ with Catalunya’s figures, but that he was ‘surprised’ with the amount of unregistered casualties.

The Catalunyan Government denies any bad practices and said that there is no unusual situation in Catalunya.

This comes as on Thursday the region failed to provide its daily figures, due to what the local authorities described as an ‘error in the tracking system.’

Simon also expressed concern over the figures the region provided for Friday, stating it only had three deaths.

“The evaluation of phase changes is based on the data that is given to us,” he said.

“We thought that the data from Thursday was an occasional problem, but the data from Friday has us concerned as well.”Sources from the Catalunyan Government told El Pais however that no new outbreaks of the pandemic had been detected in the region.