STUCK in Phase 1 but itching to go exploring? Wannabe pilgrims can now experience El Camino from the comfort of their sofa.

With Camino de Santiago 360º you can get into your pilgrim’s boots and immerse yourself in an interactive trip across northern Spain to reach the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela and pay homage to the shrine of St James.

This app will allow aspiring pilgrims to experience the Way of St James without leaving the comfort of their living room.

Camino de Santiago 360º, created by Iralta an audiovisual production company, is an entertaining free app that will allow you to virtually walk the Camino de Santiago, prepare your trip or reminisce about it whenever you like.

For centuries the faithful have been drawn to make the trek across Spain to reach the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela and pay homage to the shrine of St James.

The popularity of the Camino has exploded in recent years, with 350.000 pilgrims in 2019.

The trek, known as a haven for self reflection, is unquestionably an unparallel experience and this app, shot in spectacular environments, aims to immerse you in the culture, history and human richness of the Camino de Santiago.

What better way to enjoy the last few weeks of Spain’s lockdown by virtually exploring the country’s breathtaking landscapes.

This interactive guide format will walk you through ancient paths, magical woodlands and vineyards as well as ruins, cathedrals, museums and chapels.

COVID-19 has created an opportunity for virtual reality travel and for the latest technology to prove itself as an alternative to the authentic travel experience.

It may not be quite the full experience but you can put your feet up and discover the world’s most beautiful gardens from your sofa, including Spain’s Generalife or the Prado in your Pjs.