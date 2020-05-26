THE exclusive La Reserva Sotogrande Golf Resort in Marbella is reportedly offering a ‘Private Jet Package’ to help bring the high-flying golfers back to the Costa del Sol.

The €300 per round luxury resort is offering the service to help entice wealthy golfers back to the area to help quash concerns over travelling post COVID-19.

The plan includes a package for golfing tourists using private jets to holiday at the club.

For €5,000, the club will organise virus testing before holidaymakers board the aircraft, fewer passengers per aircraft and private terminals on arrival as they wait to be transferred to their villas.

As major airlines announce measures to help stop the spread of the virus before Spain opens its borders to tourists, La Reserva is hoping this new incentive will persuade players to choose Spain over rival courses in Europe or the US.

“Avoiding airports and being packed in an aluminum tube, it’s what people are trying to avoid in the next couple of months,” said Marc Topiol, CEO of Sotogrande SA.

Golf Club La Reserva’s CEO Marc Topiol is using his private jet service to help entice high flyers back to the resort

Easyjet aims to social distance on flights by leaving the middle seat empty if bookings permit, whilst Ryanair is implementing cashless purchasing on board and mandatory masks for all staff and passengers.

However, Sotogrande owners hope the extra steps will attract the more discerning clients who use the resort to take care of all their travel needs.

The plan is the brainchild of Topiol and former golfer Francois-Henry Bennahmias, who have for years run private jets with up to 72 passengers, proving hugely popular with celebrities and business professionals.

Famous players to have graced the fairways in the past years include Tony Blair, Prince Andrew, former US President George Bush Snr, and countless sports stars.

According to the club’s Facebook page, the La Reserva resort will announce it’s opening day and procedures this coming week.