THE family of a British Magaluf club rep, who killed herself, have revealed their anguish over the repatriation of her body.

The body of Danielle Finlay Brookes, 23, from Crewe, will have to be cremated in Mallorca over COVID-19 fears, it has emerged.

A Spanish medical report said it was ‘probable’ that the bar worker, described by pals as ‘cheerful’ and ‘full of life’, had contracted coronavirus, according to the Mirror.

But Danielle’s 46-year-old father Michael said his daughter had tested positive for COVID-19 in March and recovered.

However it is feared by officials in Spain that bringing Daniella’s body back to the UK could increase the risk of the virus spreading.

“I will have to fly to Magaluf, where there will be a closed coffin,” Michael told the Mirror, “So we can’t kiss her goodbye or go within two metres.”

He added: “Afterwards, I have to travel home with her ashes. It means isolating 14 days on arrival and again when returning to the UK.”

In an emotional goodbye, passed on to the Olive Press, the grieving dad described Danielle as his ‘best mate’ and said she ‘lived to sing, laugh and party’.

TRAGIC: Danielle Finlay Brookes was found dead at her Magaluf apartment

He added that he had to stay strong for her three siblings and Danielle’s mother who were described as ‘heartbroken.’

Danielle’s family have said she tested positive for the killer virus on March 25, but that she recovered after a fortnight of self-isolation.

She is known to have lived in Mallorca for three years and is understood to have received treatment for bipolar disorder.

On May 19 Danielle was found dead at her flat near the famous Punta Ballena strip, where she worked at the The Three Lions karaoke bar.

A friend is believed to have let herself into the young bar worker’s apartment, where she found a suicide note that read: “I’m sorry, I love you.”

Police had been called to her block of flats after friends said they had not heard from her ‘for hours’.

They said they had become worried when they noticed a change in her behaviour in the last few weeks and had called the emergency services after not hearing from her for several days.

She is believed to have died on May 17, which was the last time Michael heard from her.

Despite the Spanish authorities’ COVID-19 fears, a repatriation effort is understood to be underway, involving Michael’s local MP Kieran Mullan, as well as the UK Foreign Office.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to repatriate the young Brit’s body remains active and has raised over €7,000.

Last week a friend told the Olive Press that the family are ‘still a long way from bringing her home’.

Those who would like to donate to help repatriate her body can do so by clicking HERE.