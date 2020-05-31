A MAN has been rescued by the police after he fell into a well in Catalunya.

The 18-year-old had climbed on top of a well that was covered by a metal plate in the province of Tarragona.

The metal plate however gave way and the teenager fell into the 20 metre deep well.

Fortunately however, the young man managed to latch onto the wall and with the use of his legs kept himself up about 10 metres from the surface.

Thankfully his father was present and seeing what happened contacted the police.

Both the Mossos but also the Alcana Policia Local descended upon the scene in order to help the trapped man.

The 18-year-old informed the officers that he was successfully keeping himself from dropping into the water, but that he was getting tired and didn’t know how much longer he could hold on.

For this reason the agents on the scene acted quickly and without awaiting for reinforcements from the rescue services, they threw down a rope and lifted him up to the surface.

The teenager suffered multiple injuries but was treated at the scene by paramedics, as his injuries were not deemed serious enough to be taken to hospital.