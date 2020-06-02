THE Formula 1 2020 season will begin on July 5, following its delay due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been announced.

Eight races have been confirmed so far, in six different cities across Europe, but more are due to be announced in the coming days.

F1 said that it has an ‘expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before the completion of the season in December.’

The Spanish Grand Prix will be held in Barcelona on August 16.

The Austrian Grand Prix, along with Silverstone will be the two venues that will host two races back-to-back, on the first two weekends in July and August respectively.

Other races include the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19, the Belgian on August 30 and finally the Italian on September 6.

All races will take place without fans in attendance, but F1 plans to create a ‘biosphere’ on location with everyone entering the paddock tested for COVID-19 regularly and observing social distancing.

The 2020 season was due to start in Australia on March 15, but was called off due to the pandemic.

Spanish hopes rest with Carlos Sainz Jr. who will be racing for the final time with McLaren, before his big move to Ferrari next season.

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton will be representing Mercedes and is looking to equal the all-time record of seven championships, having won the last three in a row and the last five in six years.