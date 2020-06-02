MORE than 90% of Andalucia’s gyms will open with the arrival of Phase 3, it has been estimated.

It comes as restrictions in this next step of Spain’s lockdown de-escalation plan have been eased slightly.

On Saturday the Government announced in its official state bulletin (BOE) that the permitted capacity in certain spaces would be upped from 30 to 50%.

This includes sports centres and gyms, which have remained closed since mid-march when the country’s state of alarm was announced.

Most of Andalucia is expected to enter Phase 3 on Monday (June 8), while Granada and Malaga, which were late to Phase 2, may have to wait until Wednesday (June 10).

The National Federation of Sports Facilities Entrepreneurs (Fneid) has calculated that nine out of 10 gyms will be ready to open their doors.

The employers’ association for the sports facilities business sector has welcomed the easing of restrictions as a ‘recognition of the sector’, according to Europa Press.

“Both Health – the Ministry – and the Higher Sports Council (CSD) are aware that we provide health, we are essential and we strengthen the immune system,” Fneid boss Alberto Garcia said.

The group represents 524 gyms and sports centres across the region, most of whom, it said, now have what they need to ‘get going’.

Gyms the group deals with include VivaGym, Forum, Enjoy, OkeyMas, GO fit and Viding.

Another announcement in Saturday’s BOE was that exercise classes may now comprise 20 people.

Also announced was that other areas like weights rooms will be capped at 50% capacity, while swimming pools will operate at 30% capacity throughout all phases.

In other developments the BOE publication confirmed that the use of ‘toilets, changing rooms and changing rooms’ would be permitted.

But these facilities must operate at a capacity of ‘one person per four square metres’ in order to maintain social distancing.

The BOE states: “For toilets of more than four square metres that have more than one cubicle or urinal, the maximum occupancy will be 50% of the number of cubicles and urinals in the room, and a safety distance of two metres must be maintained during use.”

Garcia said: “It is a mess of so many orders and connections to other previous orders, articles are beginning to mix and I think the intention is to make it more flexible, but it has not been done yet.

“We are confident that certain aspects will be relaxed.

“We will continue working, but it is true that we have to be grateful that within a whirlwind of so much haste and so many sectors, they have had time to dedicate it to our sector.”

Phase 3 also permits tourist attractions like zoos and aquariums to open at 50% capacity, as well as any retailer or other business, again at 50% capacity.