HOTELS throughout Malaga province have started reopening their doors to guests this week.

Gran Hotel Miramar, one of the most luxurious hotels in the province opened its doors yesterday for the first time since March.

Although it only welcomed a small number of guests on the first day, the hotel is confident that the figures will grow from mid June onwards.

Another luxury hotel that will be opening its doors very soon is the NH Hotel Malaga, which from Thursday will be open to guests.

At the moment there are 15 hotels throughout the province that are open and they’ve mostly welcomed guests who need to stay for work related purposes.

It is expected that the start of July is when most of the hotels will open, with 80% of all hotels across the province predicted to open for the summer.

One example is Holiday World in Benalmadena that will open its doors on July 1, while several of the Fuerte Hoteles chain will also open in the first days of July.

Other hotels include the Marbella Club and the Puente Romano, also in Marbella that will open at the start of July.

The opening of borders for international travellers on July 1 – without quarantine – will allow for hotels to fill up more of their rooms, but most in the sector are fully aware that reservation numbers will stay well below the norm.