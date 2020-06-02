A MAN has been shot and killed on the streets of Marbella.

The mafia-style hit this afternoon saw the victim receive several shots from a submachine gun on Calle Arturo Rubinstein.

The killers drove by on a motorbike, with the passenger on the back pulling out the lethal weapon and firing several rounds, reported Diario Sur.

The victim died in the doorway of a building known as ‘la lavadora’ – the washing machine.

Policia Nacional have taken over the investigation.

The murder is most likely a settling of accounts between rival mafia gangs.

There has been a spike in gang-related activity since Spain began easing its coronavirus lockdown in May.

Last week a young British expat was rushed to hospital in Marbella after both his legs were shot at in what police believe was a gangland warning.

Just a few days prior, a group of Brits became caught up in a huge bar brawl in Mijas after a cocaine-fuelled night went awry.

One of the six arrested was revealed to be wanted in the UK in relation to cocaine-trafficking charges.

He was taken to Madrid to be exported back home.