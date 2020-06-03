A SPANISH porn star has been arrested for the death of a famous photographer.

Nacho Vidal was cuffed on Thursday, alongside a family member and an employee, following a year-long investigation into the death of prestigious snapper Jose Luis Abad.

Abad died at Vidal’s country house in Enguera, Valencia, last July, after being administered a lethal dose of poison from the toxic Bufo toad.

Vidal and the two other arrested have been released on charges of reckless manslaughter and await a trial.

Their passports have also been confiscated and they must make repeated visits to the judge until their day in court.

Abad was a noted fashion photographer for glossy magazine Urban VLC.

On the morning of July 28, he is believed to have undergone the shamanic ritual of the Bufo toad.

It sees partakers experience intense hallucinations and is said to have mental healing powers and help cure addictions.

The poison from the toad is known as the ‘God molecule’ due to its power but it can often prove fatal.

Abad suffered a stroke after taking the drug and was dead within minutes.

According to investigators, those present did nothing to help him as he suffered seizures and laid covered in bruises and stiff on the ground.

They did not even call emergency services and the death was at first treated as accidental.

The family of Abad pushed for an investigation, which has resulted in the three arrests almost a year later.

Vidal claims he carried out the ritual as a favour to Abad and that he had done it himself previously.