THE Guardia Civil has launched an investigation after a human skull was discovered in the Malaga municipality of Mijas.

According to reports from SUR, personnel from the Mijas City Council Operational Services found the skeletal remains this Friday and notified the Guardia Civil.

From the condition of the remains it is believed that the skull could belong to a person who died several years ago.

The remains have already been transferred to the Malaga Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), where forensic doctors will carry out a corresponding post-mortem and determine the cause and date of death.

The skull was discovered when workers from the Mijas City Council Operational Services were clearing a woodland area in fire prevention tasks.

Investigators are now working to identity the deceased.

Initial hypotheses suggest that the bones belong to an old man who disappeared in Mijas a few years ago, of whom other remains, bar the skull, were already discovered in 2017.

These bones were unearthed by technicians of a utility company who were working on a construction site near to where Friday’s disturbing discovery took place.

At the time, the Guardia Civil were notified and forensic doctors determined that the person in question had been dead for at least two or three years.

DNA of the two samples will be collated in the IML to search for matches that prove that the remains belonged to the same person.

This is not the first time bones have been uncovered in this area. In 2019 an expat stumbled upon two sets of human remains in Mijas during an afternoon stroll. On this occasion the remains were in bin bags and had been dumped in a ditch.

Another expat in Mijas also discovered a set of bones in his back garden last year, while burying his dog.

