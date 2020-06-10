THE Chief of Police in Gibraltar has announced his retirement after holding his post for two years.

It comes after Ian McGrail served the RGP for 36 years and took up the position of Commissioner in May 2018.

Though McGrail was expected to serve a four year term, he did not make it clear why he decided to retire so soon.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Ullger will be stepping forward in McGrail’s place for the time being on an interim basis.

McGrail first served in front-line policing along with drug enforcement and criminal investigation in 1984.

He was the youngest Chief Inspector ever in Gibraltar in 2006.

In 2009 he became Head of Professional Standards and Training and became Superintendent in 2012, commanding all three divisions of the RGP.

“I have worn my uniform and badge with immense pride,” said McGrail

“It has been an honour and privilege to lead you men and women of such an exceptional organisation through very challenging periods.”

“Too often our work is taken for granted, but we do know that we certainly make a key difference.”

The RGP, Gibraltar Police Authority and the Government gave their best wishes to the departing Commissioner.

The GSD raised suspicions over the ‘premature retirement’ and said they would question the Government over it in Parliament.

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “The Commissioner’s appointment had been announced in December 2017 with him taking up his post as from May 2018 on a four-year warrant.”

“It is peculiar that he should announce his retirement in this immediate and sudden way.”

“There has already been rife speculation about the immediate period and circumstances leading up to this announcement.

“It is important therefore in the interests of the standing of our institutions and democratic values that the questions that arise are fully investigated and answered.”

The retirement comes as the RGP faces one of its biggest crises yet.

Only this week it was announced the local police could be taken to court in Spain and Gibraltar for the deaths of two people at sea last March.