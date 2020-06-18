Article by Scarlet Jenkins

A BRITISH woman who was ‘loved by everyone’ has been found dead in an apartment.

Lynn Shelley, 61, who was described by neighbours as ‘always happy’ was found dead in a Manilva apartment on Wednesday.

Her body was found by the Policia Nacional at around 6pm, after neighbours reported a ‘very bad smell’ to the community in Calle Antonio Gala in Sabinillas.

Shelley, a retiree who had lived in Spain for 25 years, had been ‘minding the apartment for an Irish couple,’ a neighbour said, but actually lived two floors above with her dog.

LYNN SHELLEY: Was supposed to go on her dream holiday in May

Her cause of death is unknown, but Manilva Town Hall sources suggested it might have been suicide.

However, neighbours said it was unlikely as, ‘she was always happy’ and ‘very active in the community and loved by many people.’

Police and cleaners were at the apartment this morning to clear the flat, and other residents in the building were burning incense to get rid of the smell.

A neighbour who knew Lynn told the Olive Press there had been a ‘bad smell for four or five days.’

LYNN SHELLEY: Found dead in an apartment in Manilva on Wednesday

She said: “Lynn’s last post on Facebook was that she was going away on holiday on May 24.

“She was loved and well known by many people, and she was always happy.

“I wouldn’t think it was a heart attack, she was very active, she lived on the fifth floor.

“My fiance called her on June 5, but she didn’t answer and he didn’t hear back from her.”

A local British expat, Alan, who was a very good friend of Lynn’s, described her as ‘bright, slim, attractive and had perfect Spanish.’

The Brit who knew Lynn for 25 years said: “Lynn had been alone since her husband Mervin died of cancer a couple of years ago.

“I was good friends with Lynn, we used to go in her big American RV on holiday.

“She belonged to a lot of social clubs.

“There were police knocking on all the doors in the block, but we don’t know how she died.”

Alan said that Lynn had also hosted a lodger, Jack, at her apartment.

A Spanish neighbour added that she was a ‘very happy person, not the kind of person who would kill herself.”

It is understood that Lynn had been ‘born into a Jehovah’s Witness family but had fallen out with them and did not have any children.’