CATALUNYA has announced that it will lift the state of alarm at midnight tonight and enter the ‘new normal’.

Catalan premier, Quim Torra made the announcement earlier today, lifting the state of alarm that has been in place since March 14.

That means that the northeastern region will be the second to join the ‘new normality’ following Galicia who lifted the state of alarm on Monday, June 16.

Barcelona and Lleida only joined Phase 3 this morning, after the central government allowed the two provinces to enter the phase a few days earlier than expected.

That means that the two provinces will now only spend one day in Phase 3.

The state of alarm is due to end nationwide on Sunday, June 21, but each region that has entered Phase 3, has the power to decide when to enter the ‘new normal’.

Although Catalunya will no longer be in the state of alarm from tomorrow, some restrictions will still apply until June 25, such as limits on the number of customers allowed inside restaurants and other commercial premises.

“We have to be more prudent than ever after the end of the state of alarm in Catalunya,” said Torra.

“I will not hesitate to make whatever decisions are necessary to ensure the safety of citizens,” he added.

Health Minister, Salvador Illa said: “I think Catalunya has done things correctly.

“There has been an attitude of prudence, which I share.”